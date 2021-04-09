Armed Robbery victim: “My daughter said, momma, he’s got a gun”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“He was getting ready to pull off when he looked in the back and saw my daughter,” says the victim.
At 1 o’clock in the afternoon, along S. Murat St. in Midcity, a woman, who FOX 8 will not identify, was about to leave the house.
“I put my daughter in the vehicle and was coming around to the driver’s side to get into my vehicle when a four-door black sedan pulled up on the side,” says the victim.
She says the black sedan quickly stopped, and she knew something bad was about to happen.
“When they pulled up on the side of me, they pulled the guns up. The guy hopped out and hopped in the front seat,” says the victim.
She says three young men in the car were armed with guns pointed at her, while a fourth gunman jumped into the driver’s seat. Her four-year-old daughter was in the back.
“My daughter said, momma, he’s got a gun,” says the victim.
The mother was frozen and says she felt helpless.
“I kept my eyes on the gun. My personal gun was on the driver’s side door, and I didn’t want to reach for it because my daughter was in the car, and I didn’t want them to unload and accidentally hit my child. I just put my hands up,” says the victim.
She says the gunman then looked back at his accomplices.
“He then told the driver, they got a kid in the car, and they said, well just take her purse and let’s go,” says the victim.
They snatched her purse and took off. The victim is just thankful for her and her daughter’s life, knowing things could have gone differently.
“For that to happen, let alone in front of my daughter, it’s traumatizing. This will be something that she will never forget. She hasn’t stopped talking about it since it happened,” says the victim.
Shaken and afraid, she says the crime has changed her.
“I have my gun right now in my pocket, and I have my hand on the handle. I’m terrified,” says the victim.
The victim hopes police catch the gunmen soon. If you know anything that could help the police, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.
