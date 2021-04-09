Car theft unfolds in uptown neighborhood in seconds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“I’m getting off of my 9 to 5 and doing some food deliveries. I was just trying to make ends meet, and then this happens,” says the victim.
The victim, who FOX 8 will not identify, was delivering food in an uptown neighborhood on Foucher Street.
“Normally if there is a big stretch between my car and the doors, I close and lock my doors. I did not see myself going much further than 10 feet this time,” says the victim.
In a surveillance video picture, the victim gave FOX 8, you can see her car. The victim says she left it running at the time. Within seconds, she says a blue Dodge Ram truck pulled up, and a man got out and jumped into her white Toyota Camry.
“So, I put my hand on the gate, and said ok, it’s open. I opened it, and looked over my shoulder. The car was gone. I took off running,” says the victim.
She says she chased her vehicle as they took off, and then reality set in. The car and all of her belongings were gone.
“My work phone, my personal phone, my wallet with my cards, everything was gone,” says the victim.
The woman says neighbors started asking what happened.
“She was just asking out of curiosity, what was going on. She said, was it a blue truck and I said, yes. She said, I knew it. I heard they’ve been going around stealing cars,” says the victim.
The victim says she did find pictures on social media that showed what she believes could be the same blude Dodge Ram truck, although, police have not confirmed that.
The woman says the NOPD immediately started to investigate her car theft, and within about an hour and half, she says a detective called.
“They told me, we found your car. It was part of a crime in Gentilly, and we have cops all over looking for it. They said, the 6th district, I believe. Then, I got a call around 10:30 saying the car was crashed, and it’s not in drivable condition,” says the victim.
She says her vehicle is totaled, and now evidence in a crime.
“Well, now I’m angry because you didn’t gain anything from this. You didn’t sell it for parts. You just crashed it, and now I’m left with the expenses of picking up the pieces when I used that car to make money,” says the victim.
Police continue to investigate the case and try to determine if the crime is related to any other incidents around the city.
