LSU starting QB spot still up for grabs

“We feel good about our class coming up. We’re going to (do) the same approach is that the guys in state can always come unofficially if they allow us. That’s something that we want. We want them to come unofficially as many times that they can so that their families can be on campus, we can show them academics. Obviously, they have to pay for their lunch and eat lunch and stuff like that, but we want them to come on an official visit after the season when it comes close to signing day. That’s always been our philosophy. Now, if a player chooses, he says, ‘Hey coach, I’m going to decide early, I’ll need to take an official visit,’ we’ll make an exception. “Now, out of state, guys that are really, really interested in us. We’re going to (official) visit those guys in June because they can’t come to campus on their own. A lot of those guys can’t come during the season,” said Orgeron.