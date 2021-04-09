LSU starting QB spot still up for grabs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spring football 2021 is almost completed at LSU, but the quarterback situation will not be decided anytime soon.
“Jake’s (Peetz, LSU OC) doing a great job. I was honest with him at first. Max is going to take the first snap, everything’s competitive, we’re grading everything, we’re going to rotate, we’re gonna give you equal reps, and so far we’ve done that. Now, I think the guys, all four of them will tell you, we’ve been very fair and Jake’s been very fair with them and it’s not that time to name a starter. Now, there will come a time in camp where it’s going to get a little tight and somebody’s probably gonna be unhappy. That’s just the way it is. That’s the quarterback position, but this is, you know, I’m not saying this is the best quarterback. I don’t know if we’re gonna have a Joe Burrow again, I hope we do. I think he’s the best quarterback that I’ve ever been with, but it’s the best quarterback room. I mean, from top to bottom, we have four guys that are pretty good quarterbacks and they’re all competing,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
LSU’s spring game is next Saturday, and snap counts are yet to be determined in the QB room.
“We haven’t talked about it yet but we’re gonna give them all a fair shot. We said we were gonna give them all a fair shot throughout the spring and there will be a time at camp where two guys have to get the reps and we’re gonna have to make that decision but we’re not close to making it right now. There’s a lot of reps to go and all four of them are doing well. I thought Myles had a great day last Thursday but you know what, it changes everyday. Those guys are battling and I’m very proud of them,” said Orgeron.
The quarterbacks could possibly get a valuable weapon back in the fold, tight end Arik Gilbert. He left the team before the 2020 season ended, and is currently not enrolled in school. But he’s making steps for a possible return.
“We had a very good meeting. There’s been no decisions been made. He was happy. Everybody was happy to see him. We checked with compliance to make sure that everything that he was doing was on the up and up when he come meet him and he could come talk to us. He left. He hadn’t made a decision yet, hadn’t told us anything yet. I think it’s still up in the air, but it was a very positive day when he came,” said Orgeron.
Another big development in Baton Rouge, recruits could be allowed back on campus June 1st. No high schoolers have visited LSU officially since last March.
“We feel good about our class coming up. We’re going to (do) the same approach is that the guys in state can always come unofficially if they allow us. That’s something that we want. We want them to come unofficially as many times that they can so that their families can be on campus, we can show them academics. Obviously, they have to pay for their lunch and eat lunch and stuff like that, but we want them to come on an official visit after the season when it comes close to signing day. That’s always been our philosophy. Now, if a player chooses, he says, ‘Hey coach, I’m going to decide early, I’ll need to take an official visit,’ we’ll make an exception. “Now, out of state, guys that are really, really interested in us. We’re going to (official) visit those guys in June because they can’t come to campus on their own. A lot of those guys can’t come during the season,” said Orgeron.
