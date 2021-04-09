LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase invited to NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (No. 1) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | April 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 9:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver is one of only a few players invited to attend the NFL Draft in Cleveland when it kicks off on April 29.

The All-American from Harvey, La. is considered a top five pick and No. 1 wide receiver in the draft. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2019 and was named a unanimous All-American. He did not play in 2020.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder out of Archbishop Rummel High ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at LSU Pro Day.

In just two seasons, he had 107 catches for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns. His 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019 both rank No. 2 in SEC history in a season.

The NFL Draft will be held from April 29 through May 1.

