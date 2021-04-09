Man injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left a man injured.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Maurice Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is currently unknown.
NOPD is working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
