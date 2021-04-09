Nicondra: Severe storm risk overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the day on Friday was fine with just a few spotty storms staying mostly off shore. It’s still a good idea to hold on to your umbrella just in case as it will be possible to run into a downpour through the evening hours. It continues to stay warm and muggy. Highs peaked in the 80s and evening temperatures will only slowly fall into the upper 60s and even a few low 70s with the approach of the strong storms late tonight.
Severe weather will be a threat as any storm will be capable of dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall and even hail. Overnight a widespread storm event will develop with a line of severe weather moving in from Mississippi. Look for strong winds within the line that could cause damage to parts of the area. The Storm Prediction Center has a moderate risk or level 4 out of 5 for Central Mississippi to our far north. An Enhanced risk dips into Tangipahoa and Washington parishes and Pearl River county. The risk level gradually decreases to the coast.
Be alert through Saturday morning for all severe weather possibilities. That includes, flooding rainfall, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to be alerted through the night and the FOX 8 Weather App is a great tool to have in this situation.
The rest of the weekend looks a bit better. On Sunday drier conditions will move in. Unfortunately, the break is only temporary with rainy periods returning next week.
