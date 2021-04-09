Nicondra: Severe storm risk overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the day on Friday was fine with just a few spotty storms staying mostly off shore. It’s still a good idea to hold on to your umbrella just in case as it will be possible to run into a downpour through the evening hours. It continues to stay warm and muggy. Highs peaked in the 80s and evening temperatures will only slowly fall into the upper 60s and even a few low 70s with the approach of the strong storms late tonight.