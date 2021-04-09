NOPD: Man injured in shooting on I-10 near Morrison Rd.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on I-10 that has left a man injured.
Police responded to a call of a shooting on I-10 near the Morrison Road exit Friday afternoon. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
I-10 eastbound has been closed while NOPD investigates.
Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route until the interstate can be reopened.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
