Ochsner Health holds mass vaccination event at Xavier University
(Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff | April 9, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 5:40 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, Ochsner Health is hosting a mass vaccination event at Xavier University.

Beginning at 7:45 a.m., residents can schedule an appointment or arrive at the university’s Convocation Center with their picture ID to receive their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Ochsner says there are about 3,000 appointments available.

The event ends at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

