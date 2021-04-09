Ochsner Health holds mass vaccination event at Xavier University

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, Ochsner Health is hosting a mass vaccination event at Xavier University.
Beginning at 7:45 a.m., residents can schedule an appointment or arrive at the university’s Convocation Center with their picture ID to receive their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
Ochsner says there are about 3,000 appointments available.
The event ends at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
