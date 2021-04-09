Tax reform, marijuana, guns, and construction projects on state legislature’s agenda

“I filed a bill HB 353 that would expand background checks on gun sales. I think it’s high time we’ve done that in the state,” said Landry. “Right now, you only have to go through a background check to determine if you are a violent felon, or if there’s a domestic violence protective order filed against you, you only need to go through a check if you buy from a dealer, you don’t have to go through a check if you buy from an individual, this would close that loophole as it’s called.”