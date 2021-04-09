Zack: More severe storms possible heading into the weekend

The severe weather threat will ramp up today so any storm will be capable of dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall and even hail. Later tonight is when a widespread storm event is expected to unfold as a line of severe weather moves in from Mississippi. This line could bring widespread damaging winds to parts of the area. The Storm Prediction Center has a moderate risk or level 4 out of 5 for our far northern areas with that risk slowly decreasing the closer to the coast you get.