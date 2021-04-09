Zack: More severe storms possible heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s April and this weather pattern is in complete severe weather mode as we are anticipating a stormy next 24 - 36 hours across the area.
Through the day on your Friday, storms will be around so make sure you have that umbrella just in case you get caught under a downpour. Rain coverage through the afternoon will be about 40%. Outside of any rain or storms, it will be quite warm and sticky as highs climb into the low 80s.
The severe weather threat will ramp up today so any storm will be capable of dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall and even hail. Later tonight is when a widespread storm event is expected to unfold as a line of severe weather moves in from Mississippi. This line could bring widespread damaging winds to parts of the area. The Storm Prediction Center has a moderate risk or level 4 out of 5 for our far northern areas with that risk slowly decreasing the closer to the coast you get.
Either way, during the night tonight and through Saturday morning we will need to be on alert for all severe weather possibilities. That includes, flooding rainfall, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to be alerted through the night and the FOX 8 Weather App is a great tool to have in this situation.
Better news arrives for the second half of the weekend on Sunday as drier skies will prevail. Unfortunately, the stormy pattern doesn’t take a long break as more daily storm activity returns for most of next week.
