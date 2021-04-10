Nicondra: A better finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy start on Saturday conditions steadily improved through the day. Expect showers to continue to diminish into the evening allowing for a drier Sunday. Sunday looks fairly pleasant with some sunshine returning. Temperatures should be comfortable with highs in the low 80s upper 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. The drier conditions should hold on through Monday before moisture builds back into the area. By the middle of the week widespread on and off rain will return with some heavier storms. The wetter pattern will stick around for several days.