NOPD investigating First District homicide

By Jesse Brooks | April 9, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 8:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the First District tonight, a spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and North Dorgenois Street.

Officers responded to an initial call of shots fired at 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

