NOPD investigating First District homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the First District tonight, a spokesperson said.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and North Dorgenois Street.
Officers responded to an initial call of shots fired at 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
