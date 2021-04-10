Residents pressed city councilmember, NOPD, DA’s office on rising violent crime, carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -On any other Friday evening, people would crowd the bayou with music, food, and company. But this evening rising, violent crime is top of mind.
“Why is there nothing done with these children so that they can have the time and energy to come out here and steal and shoot,” said one resident.
“We’re making too many excuses for these young thugs,” said another.
“My aunt was the one carjacked on Tuesday, she remains in the ICU,” said Inga Petrovich.
Petrovich says her aunt was carjacked at Toulouse and North Dupre street days ago. The suspects ran over her twice with a vehicle. Petrovich says she’s now recovering in the hospital with a crushed pelvis, but had firm questions for the district attorney’s office.
“What is your office’s position in regards to a detention? Are you asking for detention of these juvenile offenders and two are these juvenile offenders repeat offenders?” said Petrovich.
“Answers to those questions, in juvenile court we are holding detention hearings and we are holding them in detention. We are asking for detention and when it is a repeat offender that is brought to the attention of the judge,” said Bob White, First Assistant District Attorney.
It’s these kinds of conversations and candidness, community leader, Stephany Lyman says she wanted to make sure city leaders heard: from the district attorney’s office, to the city council, to those patrolling the streets.
“We’re getting identifications from victims and arresting them at high rates but unfortunately they’re returning on the street and doing the same thing,” said Lejon Roberts.
Residents primarily voiced concerns of the growing level of violence, the ease of the courts releasing repeat-offender juveniles, and what can be done to prevent these kinds of things from happening in the first place.
“With the dangers of carjacking and other violent crimes it is real, we are working and trying to get a hold of it by coming and working on programs for these youth,” said Bob White.
“Making sure there are consequences particularly very violent serious crime is important and at the same time we heard people talk about what we do to avoid getting to these places,” said Councilmember Joe Giarrusso.
