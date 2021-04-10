STPSO: Missing jet skier has been found

STPSO: Missing jet skier has been found
26-year-old Laura Thomas (Source: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Baptiste | April 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 12:25 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman reported missing in the Tchefuncte River Friday night has been found.

Deputies began searching for 26-year-old Laura Thomas of Covington around 9 p.m. Friday after she was reported missing.

She was found Saturday and transported to a local hospital where she is being evaluated my medical personnel. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.