STPSO: Missing jet skier has been found

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman reported missing in the Tchefuncte River Friday night has been found.
Deputies began searching for 26-year-old Laura Thomas of Covington around 9 p.m. Friday after she was reported missing.
She was found Saturday and transported to a local hospital where she is being evaluated my medical personnel. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.