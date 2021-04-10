Tornado Watch in effect through the morning hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of the area through 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will cross the area through the morning hours with the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. In addition to the severe threats, heavy rainfall and lightning are likely to accompany most storms.
The threat for severe weather will continue into Saturday morning before coming to an end from north to south by late morning till about noon. Please stay weather aware and if a warning is issued for your area, take shelter immediately.
Make sure to download the FOX 8 Weather App for all the latest information and warnings.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.