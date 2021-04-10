Zack: Rain slowly ends; nice Sunday ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The threat for severe weather and flooding has ended across the area as a line of storms continues to move down into the Gulf.
Now we still have to wait till this evening before a front totally clears us out so off and on showers will remain possible for much of today, especially on the South Shore. Once we get to tonight, that front will send us a push of drier air setting the stage for a beautiful end to the weekend.
Sunday’s forecast brings sunny skies and lower humidity. It will still be warm with highs in the low 80s but the less humid conditions will make for a good feel to the air. This nice weather pattern only lasts through the first half of Monday before more storms move into the forecast from Tuesday onward.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.