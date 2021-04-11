MISSING: Man scheduled to meet friends Saturday never showed up, police say

Vikas Punjabi, 43, was scheduled to meet with friends Saturday and never showed up, police say. (Source: NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent | April 11, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 8:40 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was reported missing on Saturday, April 10.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Vikas Punjabi, 43, was scheduled to meet friends on Saturday at around 6 p.m. and never arrived. Punjabi has not responded to phone calls or messages. He was last seen on April 9 around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a welfare check was performed and Punjabi was not at his home.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vikas Punjabi is asked to contact 2nd District detectives at 504-658-6020.

