MISSING: Man scheduled to meet friends Saturday never showed up, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was reported missing on Saturday, April 10.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, Vikas Punjabi, 43, was scheduled to meet friends on Saturday at around 6 p.m. and never arrived. Punjabi has not responded to phone calls or messages. He was last seen on April 9 around 7:30 p.m.
Police say a welfare check was performed and Punjabi was not at his home.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vikas Punjabi is asked to contact 2nd District detectives at 504-658-6020.
