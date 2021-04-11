Nicondra: Nice start to the week, but storms will return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday turned out spectacular with plenty of sunshine and feel good air in place. Monday will start out rather pleasant with comfortable morning temps in the low 60s and some 50s. It should stay mostly dry rain wise as well through the day, but by the afternoon high pressure will have shifted east of the region allowing a southerly wind to bring humidity up a few notches.
Moving into Tuesday look for another area of disturbed weather to push through bringing with it a round of heavy rain. We could see heavy down pours and squally weather push through the region once again. While it looks like we will get a bit of a break overnight, another round sets up for Wednesday. The wet pattern appears to stick around through the week.
