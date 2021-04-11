Zack: Enjoy the Sunday sun as a stormy week is on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A beautiful end to the weekend is on tap as we get some lower humidity moving in but unfortunately the outlook for the upcoming work week is a stormy one.
For your Sunday some clouds early in the day will give way to pretty blue skies and a pleasant feel. Highs will climb into the low 80s so it remains warm but with the lower humidity, it will be a nice way to finish off the weekend.
Expect this nice weather to last into Monday but beyond that, it’s back to storms almost each and every day. After that nice start to the week, Tuesday storm chances quickly ramp up across the area and this will start a stretch of very unsettled weather. There will be some risk for severe weather and heavy rainfall for Tuesday into Wednesday.
Later in the week our temperatures will start trending cooler so although the pattern remains wet, the severe threat should be diminishing. Expect rain in the forecast at least into next weekend.
