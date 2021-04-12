33 arrested in Lafourche drug sting: ‘Operation Bad Boi’

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A drug sting led to 33 arrests related to narcotics distribution in the South Lafourche area.
The investigation was dubbed Operation Bad BOI based on the street name for heroin (“BOI”). It began in late 2020 and culminated in several searches and arrests, most of which occurred over the last two months, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said.
During the operation, agents obtained eight search warrants for residences, including one on 64th St. in Cut Off which was searched twice in 12 days. More than $20,000 was seized as part of the operation.
“We believe this operation will have significant impact on the availability of heroin, methamphetamine, and especially fentanyl in the southern area of the parish,” Webre said.
The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:
- Laura Alexander, 29, of Golden Meadow: Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia (two counts), Contempt of Court (two counts);
- Reed Anderton, 25, of Golden Meadow: Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Taylor Anderton, 28, of Cut Off: Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Bryce Arabie, 33, of Cut Off: Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
- Robert Bourgeois, 53, of Cut Off: Distribution of Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
- Michelle Breaux, 42, of Larose: Possession of Heroin, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Suboxone, and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Trent Bruce, 39, of Galliano: Distribution of Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
- Thomas Cedotal Jr., 46, of Galliano: Distribution of Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin;
- Jermie Charles, 32, of Galliano: Principal to Distribution of Fentanyl, Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Fentanyl, Marijuana, Clonazepam, and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Chris Cheramie, 26, of Galliano: Possession of Marijuana, Fentanyl, Heroin, and Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance;
- Paul Collins, 58, of Golden Meadow: Distribution of Heroin;
- Brinkley Dantin, 20, of Galliano: Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia;
- John Dufrene, 56, of Galliano: Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Jeromy Ferriss, 24, of Grand Isle: Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth and Violation of Probation/Parole;
- April Garcia, 35, of Galliano: Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Fentanyl, Marijuana, Clonazepam, and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Trudy Gremillion, 41, of Galliano: Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Chelsey Griffin, 31, of Golden Meadow: Possession of Heroin, Meth, and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Paul Heseltine, 52, of Galliano: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
- Tyeine Jones, 43, of Houma: Possession of Heroin;
- Holly Lee, 52, of Cut Off: Possession of Klonopin, Xanax, and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Shelby Lefebvre, 27, of Galliano: Possession of Heroin (two counts), Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Lynzi Lombas, 27, of Cut Off: Contempt of Court (six counts) *arrested during one of the searches*
- Brian Martin, 54, of Cut Off: Distribution of Heroin (two counts), Distribution of Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Shrena Martin, 36, of Golden Meadow: Possession of Heroin;
- Nikki Melancon, 32, of Cut Off: Possession of Xanax and Marijuana;
- Dodie Morris, 30, of Galliano: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Vicodin, Xanax, and Meth;
- Josh Plaisance, 35, of Larose: Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Fentanyl;
- Meghan Plaisance, 33, of Larose: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Meth, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Haley Rogers, 30, of Larose: Possession of Heroin, Suboxone, and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Chantelle Smith, 40, of Galliano: Principal to Distribution of Heroin;
- Kaleb Smith, 23, of Galliano: Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia;
- Alexander Williams, 28, of Houma: Distribution of Heroin;
- Jill Williford, 48, of Cut Off: Possession of Meth (three counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts), Possession of Xanax;
Additionally, Ann Williford, 74, of Cut Off was issued a criminal summons for Maintaining a Structure for Narcotics Use on three separate occasions.
“All to often, the call for help doesn’t come until there is an overdose, and by then, it is too late for some,” Webre said.
Citizens are encouraged to report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to Lieutenant Derek Champagne at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
