Biden nominates former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite to lead DOJ criminal unit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVUE) - Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana Kenneth Polite has been nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, the White House announced.
Polite is a New Orleans native who served as the top federal prosecutor in the city from 2013-2017 under the President Barack Obama administration.
Polite has also served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he focused on prosecuting public corruption and organized crime.
He is a graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.