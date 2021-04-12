How to track the tropics in the FOX 8 Weather app

How to track the tropics in the FOX 8 Weather app
"This image from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite on September 14, 2020, shows five tropical systems spinning in the Atlantic basin at one time. From left to right: Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette east of the Carolinas, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene in the central Atlantic, and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky in the eastern Atlantic. A total of 10 named storms formed in September 2020 — the most for any month on record." (NOAA) (Source: NOAA)
By FOX8Live.com Staff | April 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 11:27 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When there’s tropics to track, can you keep up with it all?

Here’s a quick “how-to” stay updated with the latest by using our free FOX 8 - Your Weather Authority app, providing you the info you want whenever you want it, on-demand.

The FOX 8 - Your Weather Authority app is a handy tool for tracking any severe weather or just planning out your day.

You can set your app to track tropics in just three steps:

  • Step 1: Open the app on your device (download it here). Tap ‘Radar’ at the bottom-right of the screen.
  • Step 2: Once the radar map is open, tap the map layers button near the bottom-right of the screen.
  • Step 3: In the map layers menu, tap ‘Tropical Tracks’ in the Overlays section.

That’s it! Now your map will display current storms.

With this set up, you can even tap the dots along a storm’s track to reveal additional details about that storm or its forecast.

Also, tapping ‘Tropical Alerts’ in the map layers menu will add the latest watches and warnings for tropical storms and hurricanes.

Checking the tropics anytime, anywhere is so easy with FOX 8 at your fingertips.

Download or update your free FOX 8 - Your Weather Authority app today by visiting the App Store or Play Store.

Or you can visit your favorite app store. Just search FOX 8 New Orleans.

Download the FOX 8 Weather app. fox8live.com/apps

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Friday, October 9, 2020

Submit all your weather photos HERE. You can also download them straight from the app.

Follow the the entire FOX 8 staff HERE.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.