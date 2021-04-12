How to track the tropics in the FOX 8 Weather app

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When there’s tropics to track, can you keep up with it all?
Here’s a quick “how-to” stay updated with the latest by using our free FOX 8 - Your Weather Authority app, providing you the info you want whenever you want it, on-demand.
The FOX 8 - Your Weather Authority app is a handy tool for tracking any severe weather or just planning out your day.
You can set your app to track tropics in just three steps:
- Step 1: Open the app on your device (download it here). Tap ‘Radar’ at the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 2: Once the radar map is open, tap the map layers button near the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 3: In the map layers menu, tap ‘Tropical Tracks’ in the Overlays section.
That’s it! Now your map will display current storms.
With this set up, you can even tap the dots along a storm’s track to reveal additional details about that storm or its forecast.
Also, tapping ‘Tropical Alerts’ in the map layers menu will add the latest watches and warnings for tropical storms and hurricanes.
Checking the tropics anytime, anywhere is so easy with FOX 8 at your fingertips.
