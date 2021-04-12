Mother recounts when SUV was stolen with two small children inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The victim described the terrifying ordeal that unfolded right in front of their uptown home in the 2000 block of General Pershing last Thursday.
Ryan Sibley, her husband and her two small children had just returned home from a trip to the beach. They left their SUV running with their 15-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son asleep in the back seat while they unlocked the door to their home.
Sibley says with intention, a dark colored Honda CRV pulled up right next to their Toyota SUV. Someone jumped into the driver’s seat of their SUV and sped away with the couple’s two small children inside.
“I see the car speeding off as fast as possible. It was probably going 70 miles per hour right away. I see my husband, and I knew that the kids were in the car. I knew that the car had just been stolen, and it one of those things, like this is the worst thing that can be happening right now. My kids are being taken. My husband and I both started running,” says Ryan Sibley.
They literally ran behind the SUV, in a frenzy to somehow catch them. On the run, Sibley dialed 911 and tried to explain to the operator what had just happened.
After running three blocks, the couple spotted their vehicle abandoned at Milan Street and Barrone Street in the middle of the street. Their two kids were inside.
“He pulled our 4-year-old son out of the car seat and was just hugging him, and yelling, Thank GOD, Thank, GOD’. He was yelling to me, ‘We found them. We found them. They’re here. They’re here. They’re ok. They’re ok.’ My husband was so emotional. He was beside himself. He couldn’t believe it happened either,” says Ryan Sibley.
Police are investigating this case.
Sibley says she wants people to know how quickly this can happen. She and her husband are still in shock, questioning the safety of their family in the future if the crime doesn’t stop.
If you know anything that could help police solve this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
