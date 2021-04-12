Nicondra: Rain stays away one more day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a very nice start we will continue to see more moisture stream into the area on Monday. That will make it feel a bit more muggy and set the foundation for showers and storms to move in as we head into the rest of the week. Expect high temperatures to bounce into the low 80s once again. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild heading into Tuesday with 60s north and south of Lake Pontchartrain.