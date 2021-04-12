Nicondra: Rain stays away one more day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a very nice start we will continue to see more moisture stream into the area on Monday. That will make it feel a bit more muggy and set the foundation for showers and storms to move in as we head into the rest of the week. Expect high temperatures to bounce into the low 80s once again. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild heading into Tuesday with 60s north and south of Lake Pontchartrain.
During the day Tuesday a wave of energy will move across the region allowing for rain and some storms to develop into the afternoon. Clouds and rain will cut high temperatures down a bit into the mid to upper 70s. A few storms may be heavy with lightning. Rain should taper into the evening, but another round will set up north and west overnight dipping south possibly during the morning hours on Wednesday.
