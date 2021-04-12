REPORT: Will Wade lands Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With LSU point guard Javonte Smart announcing his decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, April 8, Will Wade and company on Monday, April 12, landed Missouri transfer point guard Xavier Pinson, according to his Instagram page.
Pinson was the leading scorer for the Missouri Tigers. He averaged 13.6 points per game and started all 26 games. He added 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also shot 38.6 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from behind the arc.
The Tigers will rely heavily on the veteran presence of Pinson for the upcoming season as Eric Gaines and Jalen Cook have seen limited action.
