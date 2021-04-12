Sheriff: Man killed by Jefferson Parish deputy accused to child abuse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Investigators said the man shot and killed by Jefferson Parish deputies Saturday night had been accused of sexually abusing a child.
The sheriff’s office responded to a home on Park Manor Dr. near Lafreniere Park.
The person who called 911 said Joshua Mitchell, 30, allegedly admitted to the abuse, then threatened to kill her.
Deputies got into standoff with Mitchell and said he exited the home twice, pointing a gun at them. A deputy fired at him each time.
They later found Mitchell’s body in the apartment. An autopsy this morning found that he died of gunshot wounds. Investigators said the gunshot wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted.
