Staged sickout: 531 EBR teachers out Monday

“While we experienced a slight uptick in total absences today, we were able to lend support where needed to ensure that high-quality instruction continued for students,” Narcisse said in a statement Monday morning. “We are blessed to have some of the most passionate and devoted teachers and staff in the country. Our teachers are committed to their students and understand the pivotal role they play in developing the future of Baton Rouge. We work and live by our motto - Every student, in every community, in every class every day. I recognize that this plan requires personal sacrifices; however, growth cannot occur without bold action. This is the first step on our path to changing educational outcomes for our children.”