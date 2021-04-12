Top discussions at 2021 Regular Legislative Session starting April 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are many topics up for discussion at the 2021 Regular Legislative Session starting at noon on Monday, April 12.
Student safety, pay raises and education is at the top of Governor John Bel Edwards’ list. He also said he wants to make sure any sexual harassment or complaint are handled correctly and reported.
The agenda will focus on mandatory reporting for Title IX violations on college campuses, increased investments in higher education, fighting discrimination in auto insurance rates, closing Louisiana’s gender pay gap and boosting pay for teachers and support staff.
Gov. Edwards said he supports legislative efforts to make accommodations for pregnant or postpartum workers, mandating kindergarten, reforming disciplinary procedures for law enforcement members and increasing Louisiana’s minimum wage.
Two bills coming up in the legislative session could keep transgender girls, born a boy initially, from playing sports on all-girl teams.
Another hot button issue is likely to be representative Mandie Landry’s bill to decriminalize prostitution for those eighteen and up.
Since there’s a massive amount of money given to us by the federal government, Louisiana has more money in its pocket than usual.
“Well, here we go again the budget is the big topic, and the state has money because of the COVID funds from the federal government, but that doesn’t forever, and the state and the legislature they have to determine how they’re willing to do this because if they spend it like drunken sailors, they’ll run out pretty quickly,” said Jim Engster, WAFB Political Analyst.
The long year has given Louisiana lawmakers at the capitol to formulate bills and address what they believe are the most important state issues.
Where sports betting can happen, how and what types of events that bets can be placed on is what lawmakers are looking to decide on.
The legalization of recreational marijuana is also going to be talked about. A recent poll shows 67% of Louisiana voters are in favor of the idea.
The final adjournment will be on Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.