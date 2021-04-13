Weather Threat: Neutral ground parking in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heavy rain could cause street flooding in NOLA. A flash flood watch is in effect.
Starting at noon, neutral ground parking will be allowed until further notice. If in areas prone to flooding, move vehicles to neutral grounds but don’t block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.
Unless otherwise communicated, parking restrictions will go back into effect two hours after flooding has ended.
Avoid flood waters
- Move to higher ground.
- NEVER walk or drive through flood waters.
- If water rises around your car, abandon the car immediately.
- Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.
- View reports of street flooding at streetwise.nola.gov
