Biloxi police investigating body found in water

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi police are on the scene under the Interstate 110 bridge after a body was found in the water.
According to the coroner’s office, someone spotted a body floating in the water under the bridge around 6 p.m. Monday.
The body was recovered after an effort from Biloxi, D’Iberville, and Department of Marine Resources officials.
The person was identified as Terrell Harris Richardson, 43, of D’Iberville.
His body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but police do not suspect foul play at this time.
