Fraternal triplets set to graduate from Grambling State University

“It’s so exciting and bittersweet,” Steven said. “We started in the womb together, went through school together, and now that we are taking different paths, it’s bitter sweet, but I know by God and his covering we will go on to do great things. My brothers will be just a phone call away. We are just following the paths He has laid out for us. We want to set the standards for not only our family, but for our community, so when students graduate from high school or younger children in elementary school see us, they see role models. They see we came through Winn Parish, went through the school system, went to college and finished college, and are moving on to their next step in life. The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. The beauty is there. Now go and achieve.”