Gulfport murder suspect arrested after fleeing the county

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A murder suspect wanted for the shooting death of a 20-year-old Gulfport man is behind bars in Jasper County, Miss.
Jacquez Rashad McCormick, also 20, was arrested Monday. He is charged with one count of murder in the death of Jamad Quin, who was identified by Coroner Brian Switzer.
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded Sunday to the Legacy Inn on Canal Road in Gulfport after a shooting was reported. Once they arrived, the sheriff said they found Quin dead from a single gunshot wound to his chest.
Investigators say that McCormick shot Quin after an altercation between the two men. The suspect then fled to North Mississippi to avoid arrest, said Peterson. A warrant was issued and McCormick was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
McCormick is being held at Jasper County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $1 million bond and is awaiting transport back to Harrison County.
