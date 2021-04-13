Ingram, Williamson help Pelicans hold off Kings 117-110

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball missed his third straight game because of soreness in his left hip flexor. “He said he’s making progress,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said before the game. “He’s not ready to play tonight, but he is feeling better.” ... Iwundu and rookie Kira Lewis Jr. each scored 11 points. ... New Orleans outrebounded Sacramento 51-34 and outshot the Kings, 54.5% (42 of 77) to 43.3% (39-90). ... Committed 23 turnovers, which the Kings converted into 27 points.