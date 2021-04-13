THE INVESTIGATORS: 67-year-old handcuffed, in back of unit when officer allegedly tased him twice

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks said one of his officers is facing charges after an investigation into a complaint about an incident involving unnecessary use of a taser.
The officer identified as Nolan Dehon, III, has been charged with malfeasance in office and aggravated battery.
According to documents obtained by the 9News Investigators, a 67-year-old man was tased by an officer with the Port Allen Police Department on March 27, 2021 while he was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a city police unit.
The officer, identified as Nolan Dehon III, has been arrested and charged with malfeasance in office and aggravated battery after a complaint was filed with the police department. The man in police custody was tased twice in a ten-second time frame, causing extreme physical pain as 50,000 volts of electricity to pulse into his body while he was detained, according to arrest reports.
Two Port Allen police officers were dispatched to a home regarding a disturbance involving the 67-year-old man. The man had reportedly broken out a window at his home. Once officers arrived, they order the man to exit the home and he complied with the commands. The man was handcuffed and put into the back of a Port Allen Police SUV. The man was told to get into the back of the unit and the report states he was having trouble getting in the unit because of back pain and his height. According to the report, officer Dehon came up to the unit and demanded that the 67-year-old be removed from the unit. When the man started yelling for help, officer Dehon allegedly pulled out his taser and told the man to “scream again, go ahead, scream”. Once the man started to scream for help again the report states officer Dehon jammed the taser into the man’s side and activated it twice.
After the second time, the report states officer Dehon screamed at the 67-year-old “You understand me?”. The 67-year-old was taken to the Port Allen Police Department when he complained of back pain. Another officer then called Acadian Ambulance to take him to a local hospital for treatment.
The entire incident was captured on body cameras worn by officer Dehon and another officer according to the arrest report. WAFB has requested a copy of that video.
Chief Hicks said the Port Allen Police Department received a complaint on March 29 from someone claiming he had been “unnecessarily tased” by an officer. The PAPD and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, which resulted in the officer being charged.
The police chief added the officer has been placed on leave and the matter has been sent to the district attorney’s office. He also said he holds his officers to a high standard and has a zero tolerance policy for officers.
