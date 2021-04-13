Nicondra: A stormy week begins

Take extra precautions in planning your day as the heavy rain will have spread by the late afternoon when school is letting out and some may be starting their evening commute. The storms should taper off for late evening, but we can expect another round by Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday looks wet, before a bit of a break. Storms could build again into Thursday morning. Right now river forecast remain in minor to moderate flood which should not cause major problems, but we will monitor as rain totals accumulate over the next several days.