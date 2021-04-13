Nicondra: A stormy week begins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot and muggy air is set up across the region providing fuel for strong storms pushing across the area. The Storm Prediction Center places the region west and south of Lake Pontchartrain in a level 2 of 5 risk of developing severe storms through the afternoon. Northern and eastern portions are in the level 1 or 5 risk. All of the area will see heavy rain at times prompting a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday morning. High winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible as an area of disturbed weather moves into southeast Louisiana.
Take extra precautions in planning your day as the heavy rain will have spread by the late afternoon when school is letting out and some may be starting their evening commute. The storms should taper off for late evening, but we can expect another round by Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday looks wet, before a bit of a break. Storms could build again into Thursday morning. Right now river forecast remain in minor to moderate flood which should not cause major problems, but we will monitor as rain totals accumulate over the next several days.
