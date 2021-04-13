NOPD releases images of suspected perpetrators in carjackings, one involving 78-year-old victim

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police believe they have images of a perpetrator in a recent armed carjacking.
The crime happened on Sunday morning (April 11) in the 4700 blk. of Lafon Drive.
The pictured subject was observed in possession of a black 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV reported stolen in a carjacking at the location. The vehicle has since been recovered, police said.
Police are also looking for someone involved in a carjacking on Sunday in the 1500 blk. of Desire St. Investigators released the images below.
At or about 2:00 a.m., the victim – a 78-year-old female working as a rideshare operator – was reportedly discharging passengers at the location when she left the vehicle running to help remove items from the rear of the vehicle. As the victim was leaning into the vehicle, an unknown male allegedly entered her vehicle and drove away.
As the vehicle moved, the perpetrator reportedly dragged the victim several feet before the victim fell from the vehicle and the suspect fled. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of lacerations and abrasions sustained in the incident.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
