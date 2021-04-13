Rainy weather for most of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rounds of rain and storms are likely for most of the week. Some of the storms could be strong to severe on Tuesday. The greatest threats will be damaging winds and very large hail.
Additional rain with the possibility of flooding will redevelop on Wednesday. It’s unclear how heavy the rain will be on Thursday and Friday but there could be some decent amounts on at least one of those days.
A drier trend appears likely by the weekend. Temperatures will be below normal all week with some spots staying in the 60s during the day as a strong April cold front moves in by late week.
