Severe weather brings strong winds, flooding and hail across viewing area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather moved through the FOX 8 viewing area Tuesday bringing strong winds and heavy rains.
Some areas saw flooding while other recieved wind damage to trees and homes. Some areas also saw hail Tuesday morning.
Viewers from around the area submitted pictures and video of damage caused by Tuesday’s severe weather.
If you would like to submit photos or videos of storm damage in your area, visit fox8live.com/pics.
