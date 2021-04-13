Vaccine appointments cancelled, changed due to pause on J&J shot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Vaccination events offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been altered, or altogether cancelled following the FDA and the CDC’s recommendation to pause distribution after at least six reports of severe blood clots nationwide.
The Ochsner event at Tableau Restaurant will instead offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning those with appointments today will need to schedule a second dose appointment in the following week.s
Winn Dixie has cancelled the vaccine clinic at REGALA in St. John due to the announcement out of an abundance of caution.
Jefferson Parish officials will be bringing the Moderna vaccine to the event scheduled in Harvey.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, of the 2.3 million vaccines administered in the state, 85,261, or 3.65% have been Johnson & Johnson.
