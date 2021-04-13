What you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Bayou Classic in Shreveport

Fans attending the 47th Annual Bayou Classic are encouraged to arrive early to the stadium and not to bring bags into Independence Stadium. If bags must be carried into the stadium, fans will be asked to adhere to a clear bag policy. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the stadium: – Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and are no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ – One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar) – Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ can be taken into the stadium in addition to the clear plastic bag – Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand) – An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose Bags will be monitored at locations set up around Independence Stadium. Fans may still bring items such as binoculars and cameras, provided they are not in cases, as well as smart phones into Independence Stadium. For full information on the clear bag policy, visit Independence Stadium’s website at https://myspar.org/371/Independence-Stadium.