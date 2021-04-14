Bruce: More rounds of storms with rain chances through Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wet pattern will continues over the next few days as we are in a wet spring pattern through at least Saturday.
The morning storms are moving through with the threat of heavy downpours, gusty winds and some hail. We will see more isolated storms as we go into the afternoon and evening.
More rain is expected Thursday and really all the way into the upcoming weekend. Now we will see some cooler air begin to work into the region come late in the week so this should limit the severe potential and turn the rain into heavy showers rather than thunderstorms. This is certainly good news but we remain so water logged, any more rain could lead to flooding.
Maybe by the end of the weekend and especially next week drier air moves in providing a stretch of nicer weather days.
