Coach Orgeron breaks down QB snap counts for the LSU spring game

“You know, the reason why Max is getting the first snap is, I told him, hey, he finishes the season 2-0. You know it was hard for Myles. I could’ve gave Myles the first snap too. It really didn’t matter. They’re all competing for a job. Who takes the first snaps, they’ll all take equal snaps and stuff. I think that’s more of a status deal. There is no starting quarterback. They’re all competing and all four of them are very, very talented. I think you’re really going to like Garrett Nussmeier. He’s very talented. He’s got to learn the offense. TJ’s had a good spring. All of them had a good spring, but you know what, we’re just getting started. We’re putting in a new offense and new (plays) every day. We can’t judge those guys yet. We’ve got to get them enough reps to where we can get into the game situations, have some preseason games and then give them a chance to compete for the starting job,” said Ed Orgeron.