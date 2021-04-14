Kenner police investigating shooting on Vouray Dr.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.
The Kenner Police Department says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Vouray Drive around 12:15 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 25-year-old victim at a nearby apartment he ran to after getting shot. The victim was struck twice. He has been transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Officers say witnesses shared that they heard an argument shortly before hearing gunshots.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
