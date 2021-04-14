Multiple people in the water, rescues underway near Grand Isle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Coast Guard is assisting in the search for ‘multiple people in the water’ after at least one vessel capsized during a severe storm near Grand Isle, LA this afternoon.
Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jonathan Lally says his agency received reports of ‘multiple vessels hit’ during a microburst of weather.
Lally says Coast Guard boats are in the water searching for victims. He says they are attempting to put helicopters in the air if they are safely able to due so as weather conditions there are still poor.
Wind gusts of 75 mph were measured during the storm.
Cutoff, Louisiana resident Bruce Simon posted photos of the intense waves from that area on Facebook.
Simon said he has never heard so many ‘mayday’ calls at one time in his life.
“I’m on the boat and we doing 4 knots keeping the bow in the wind,” he wrote. ‘Waves are breaking over the bow,” he added.
Simon mentioned that people fell out of nearby boats. “Please pray for the lost,” he wrote.
