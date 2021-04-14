Nicondra: A break tonight, but yet another round of storms on the way

Rain tapers through the day on Thursday, but the warm and muggy air remains with the boundary still stuck across the region. Friday we should finally move closer to the end of this long rainy period. It looks like a final round of heavy rain fall will move in ahead of a stronger front that will push in for the weekend. We may see a smaller more targeted flash flood watch. Some cooler and drier air will push in with the front, but it’s likely we end up with overrunning which would mean the warm moist air continues to glide above the cooler air at the surface keeping clouds and rain around into Saturday.