Pelicans hold a three-game winning streak when they host the Knicks tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As head coach Stan Van Gundy pointed out after an ugly game over the Kings, he’ll take the wins, regardless of how they come, but especially at the end of a grueling stretch of eight games in 12 days.
“I’m happy to get the win. As I told them afterward, I have no negative comments at all for them. We may have in the future when we talk about this game, but we just won both games of a back-to-back for only a second time this year. And we did it on the seventh and eighth games in 12 nights. I’m going to stick to the positive on that,” said Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy.
Also positive, the fact that the Pelicans have been winning while also getting their younger players more time on the court. It serves their long-term goals of building a strong core of young players to lead the franchise for years to come, but also helps their more immediate priority of making the playoffs.
Sitting one game back from the 10th spot with 18 games left to play, we’re approaching the meaningful games that executive vice president David Griffin wants to see his young roster play in. And his young stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who combined for 65 points in Sunday’s win and 64 on Monday, are leading the way and learning how to co-exist as closers.
“These last few games, we just knew the match-up that we wanted to go to. We knew how to attack. We knew the result we were going to get, whether it was us getting a lay-up or us getting a three-pointer. Whatever it was, we were going to live the result,” said forward Brandon Ingram.
The result has been three straight wins, with a chance to make it four tomorrow against the Knicks. Still, that will be easier said that done as New York brings a three-game winning streak to the Smoothie King Center as well.
