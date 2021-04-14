Southeastern student accused of stabbing awaiting charges; victim in recovery

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Southeastern Louisiana University student who is accused of stabbing her “dating partner” eight times is currently awaiting formal charges, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.
Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc said that the office of District Attorney Scott Perrilloux is currently waiting for an investigation report on the incident to be sent over before formal charges are pressed. She also said that it could take up to 4-6 weeks for the report to be sent over by the Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department.
Once the report is received, formal charges and court dates will be issued, LeBlanc said.
Draven Upchurch, the victim that was visiting Johnson on campus on Easter weekend, is currently in recovery, according to his mother, Angie D. Autin-Fasullo, sharing updates from the Facebook page of her business, Honey’s Snoball Shack of Abita.
Two days ago Autin-Fasullo posted, “Draven is making improvements. We had a few setbacks the last two days. But we got them steps back!”
Back on April 7, Upchurch’s mother said that his abdomen had been closed after surgery and he was no longer using oxygen machines to breathe.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.