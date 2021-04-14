Zack: More storms today as the wet pattern continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the pattern that keeps on producing storm after storm after storm and well it’s here to stay at least through the first half of the upcoming weekend.
Another line of storms will move into the area later today bringing with it a heavy rain threat to go along with the chance for more severe weather. I’m thinking the storms today may not be as intense just because the atmosphere is so worked over so heavy rainfall could be the greatest risk for your Wednesday. Rain coverage will be around 80%.
More rain is expected Thursday and really all the way into the upcoming weekend. Now we will see some cooler air begin to work into the region come late in the week so this should limit the severe potential and turn the rain into heavy showers rather than thunderstorms. This is certainly good news but we remain so water logged, any more rain could lead to flooding.
Maybe by the end of the weekend and especially next week drier air moves in providing a stretch of nicer weather days.
