Bruce: A drier day ahead after morning storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We started the day with a heavy round of strong storms. This line is moving southeast and will clear the coast ate morning into the early afternoon. We will see a brief dry out through this evening before another round of rain and downpours moves in early Friday through Friday night. even Saturday we see rain chances through midday.
If you are looking for dry weather, it does look like by Sunday rain chances will finally be on the decline and this stormy pattern will come to an end. A stretch with some sunshine would be nice and that could be in the works come early next week.
Temperatures the next several days through the weekend remain below normal. Highs will be around 70 and lows will be in the 50s and 60s.
