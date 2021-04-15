Dixie Heights pitcher throws no-hitter in return to mound

“Coming off the mound, I definitely had tears in my eyes and when I saw my parents I was - just - I didn’t even know what to say,” Walker said. “I definitely appreciate everything more and now I just get to look back and be thankful. I mean, every time I wake up, I’m happy. I know that tomorrow it can all be over, but you’ve just got to enjoy whatever you have that day. I wouldn’t change it. I like living like that. It’s a good - I think it’s a good way to go through life.”